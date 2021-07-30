  • July 30, 2021
Thailand’s Royal Gazette Publishes Announcement Banning Distribution of Fake News

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Royal Gazette has published an announcement banning the distribution of fake news or information causing public fear or misunderstanding and affecting national stability across all media platforms, in compliance with Section 9 of the emergency decree.

According to the announcement, if false content is spread online, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) is required to instruct internet service providers to check IP addresses and immediately suspend services.

