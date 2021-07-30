Thailand’s Royal Gazette Publishes Announcement Banning Distribution of Fake News







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Royal Gazette has published an announcement banning the distribution of fake news or information causing public fear or misunderstanding and affecting national stability across all media platforms, in compliance with Section 9 of the emergency decree.

According to the announcement, if false content is spread online, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) is required to instruct internet service providers to check IP addresses and immediately suspend services.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

