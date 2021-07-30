New COVID Cases Soar by 17,345 with 117 New Deaths On Friday







BANGKOK, July 30 (TNA) – Thailand logged 17,345 new COVID-19 cases and 117 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 10,678 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 192,526 other patients were receiving treatment at hospitals on July 29.

Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said COVID-19 patients of all color codes outnumbered hospital beds. He asked people to stay home as much as they could in the next 2-4 weeks to reduce the number of new COVID-19 patients.

