Two soldiers missing after rapid waters in Nan cause their boat to overturn





NAN, 5th September 2018 (NNT) – Army soldiers training for a rowing competition in the Nan River were overturned by its rapid waters during a recent session, with other areas of Nan province experiencing forest runoff and mudslides.

Nan has been hit by over 100 millimeters of rain since the start of the rainy season and both its Tung Chang and Song Kwae districts have been affected by mudslides and runoff. Erosion in the province completely destroyed one farmer’s chicken coop while also severing power lines and damaging fish farms and roadways. District chiefs have recommended 39 households move out their homes until the situation improves.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

