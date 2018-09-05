Flooded street in Thailand
North

Forest runoff causes havoc in Lop Buri

By TN / September 5, 2018

Several tambons in Lop Buri’s Muang district have been submerged in the wake of forest runoff triggered by hours of torrential rain.

More than five hours of downpours since Monday evening resulted in runoff that swamped tambon Khok Tum that night and then tambons Nikhom Sang Ton Eng, Tha Sala and Kok-ko Tuesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close