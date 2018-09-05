Forest runoff causes havoc in Lop Buri





Several tambons in Lop Buri’s Muang district have been submerged in the wake of forest runoff triggered by hours of torrential rain.

More than five hours of downpours since Monday evening resulted in runoff that swamped tambon Khok Tum that night and then tambons Nikhom Sang Ton Eng, Tha Sala and Kok-ko Tuesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

