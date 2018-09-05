Body of Canadian man found floating in sea near Laem Chabang





The body of a Canadian man was found floating in the sea near the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Laem Chabang police station was alerted by local fishemen at 8am after they spotted a body.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article