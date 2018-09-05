Seaport in Sriracha, Chonburi
Body of Canadian man found floating in sea near Laem Chabang

By TN / September 5, 2018

The body of a Canadian man was found floating in the sea near the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Laem Chabang police station was alerted by local fishemen at 8am after they spotted a body.

