Body of Canadian man found floating in sea near Laem Chabang

The body of a Canadian man was found floating in the sea near the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The Laem Chabang police station was alerted by local fishemen at 8am after they spotted a body.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
