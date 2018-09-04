Nation on alert for flooding as widespread thunder showers expected





BANGKOK, 4th September 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has made preparations to handle a large mass of water expected from the north as heavy rains are expected across 60-70 percent of the country this week.

RID Director-General Thongplew Kongchan reported today that rains in the north have swelled the Chao Phraya River with its level significantly higher now in Nakhon Sawan and Chainat provinces. RID Office 12 has been told to disperse the water into canals and waterways as much as possible, to maintain the rate of water passing through Chao Phraya Dam at 820 cubic meters per second.

