NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A campaign is being launched in Muang district to prevent the spread of dengue fever after 737 cases of the mosquito-borne tropical disease were found in this northeastern province.

The campaign involves village health volunteers going out to villages to distribute abate sand granules to kill mosquito larvae.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

