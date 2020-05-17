People line up to enter shopping malls, register with Thai Chana app





BANGKOK (NNT) – At large general stores like Central World, hundreds of people lined up today to enter the malls well before the doors even opened. Central Group put in place strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among clients.

Before entering a shopping mall, customers must register and check-in via www.thaichana.com, pass a screening checkpoint, and have their shoes disinfected.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

