Sun. May 17th, 2020

People line up to enter shopping malls, register with Thai Chana app

CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok

CentralWorld Shopping Complex in Bangkok. Photo: Bcow.


BANGKOK (NNT) – At large general stores like Central World, hundreds of people lined up today to enter the malls well before the doors even opened. Central Group put in place strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among clients.

Before entering a shopping mall, customers must register and check-in via www.thaichana.com, pass a screening checkpoint, and have their shoes disinfected.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

