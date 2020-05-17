China, Macao, Hong Kong, South Korea Removed From Dangerous Disease Zones

China, Macao, Hong Kong, South Korea Removed From Dangerous Disease Zones1 min read
BANGKOK, May 16 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that South Korea, China, Macao and Hong Kong were removed from Thailand’s list of dangerous communicable disease infected zones of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Dr Walairat Chaifoo, director of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, said the Royal Gazette published the removal which took effect on May 16.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA