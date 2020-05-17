Sun. May 17th, 2020

China, Macao, Hong Kong, South Korea Removed From Dangerous Disease Zones

Macau skyline

Skyline of Macau, an autonomous region on the south coast of China. Photo: doviliux (Pixabay).


BANGKOK, May 16 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that South Korea, China, Macao and Hong Kong were removed from Thailand’s list of dangerous communicable disease infected zones of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr Walairat Chaifoo, director of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, said the Royal Gazette published the removal which took effect on May 16.

