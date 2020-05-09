China, South Korea remain on COVID-19 risk zone list

China, South Korea remain on COVID-19 risk zone list1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT)-The Spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, has dismissed reports claiming that China and South Korea have been removed from the government’s list of dangerous communicable disease zones.
Dr. Taweesin said the matter, proposed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is still under consideration. The National Communicable Diseases Committee (NCDC) will consider which countries should be excluded from the list.
Reporter: Asma Thinkohkaew,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand