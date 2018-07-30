Khao San Road at night
Bangkok

Feeling Spurned, Khaosan Sellers to March on City Hall

By TN / July 30, 2018

BANGKOK — Khaosan Road vendors Monday called for a demonstration tomorrow to protest City Hall’s failure to explain new regulations to be enforced in two days.

Vendor representative Yada Pornpetrumpa announced they would march Tuesday morning on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration after city and local police failed to meet with them today. The Monday meeting, held at a nearby school, had been arranged to discuss a recently announced plan to rein in their operations, the details of which they only learned yesterday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

