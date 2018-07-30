Kunming Airlines Boeing 737-78S taking off
Kunming carrier set for Korat flights

By TN / July 30, 2018

Direct flights between Kunming and the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima are expected to be launched by Chinese-carrier Kunming Airlines by this October.

Chatchavan Wongjorn, president of the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce, said Monday the airline would launch the new round-trip route at Nakhon Ratchasima airport during a trial period between the end of October and December.

