Kunming carrier set for Korat flights





Direct flights between Kunming and the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima are expected to be launched by Chinese-carrier Kunming Airlines by this October.

Chatchavan Wongjorn, president of the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce, said Monday the airline would launch the new round-trip route at Nakhon Ratchasima airport during a trial period between the end of October and December.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

