Mekong River in Mukdaharn close to overflowing





MUKDAHARN, 30 July 2018 (NNT) – Authorities in Mukdaharn province were preparing themselves to cope with imminent flooding due to the overflowing of Mekong River whereas the water level is currently on the verge of a crisis.

Provincial Governor of Mukdaharn Paithoon Rakprathet ordered local authorities to be prepared for the flooding, which might lead to the declaration of the northeastern province’s urban area and Dong Luang district as disaster ones.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau of Thailand

