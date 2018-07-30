Road in Chaiyaphum
Passengers narrowly escape death in Chaiyaphum bus crash

July 30, 2018

CHAIYAPHUM: All passengers on board two inter-provincial buses narrowly escaped death when one of the vehicles skidded off the slippery road, crashed into roadside barriers and overturned, sending broken concrete flying into the windscreen of another bus on Sunday night.

Nine passengers on board the Chaiyaphum-bound bus were hurt in the accident reported at 9.50pm on Chaiyaphum-Sikhiu Road in Noen Sa-nga district, near a bridge over the Chi River, said Pol Capt Ong-ard Lekkla, deputy investigation chief at Noen Sa-nga police station.

MAKKAWAN WANNAKUL
BANGKOK POST

