Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket
Phuket

Five children rescued from Phuket surf, one missing

By TN / July 30, 2018

PHUKET: The search is underway this afternoon (July 30) for a child dragged out to sea by a strong rip current at Nai Yang Beach.

The missing boy, 11-year-old Supat Jampathong, a student at Wat Mongkolwararam School, was one of six friends playing in the shore break when they were overpowered by big waves and started being dragged away from the beach.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close