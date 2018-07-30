Five children rescued from Phuket surf, one missing





PHUKET: The search is underway this afternoon (July 30) for a child dragged out to sea by a strong rip current at Nai Yang Beach.

The missing boy, 11-year-old Supat Jampathong, a student at Wat Mongkolwararam School, was one of six friends playing in the shore break when they were overpowered by big waves and started being dragged away from the beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

