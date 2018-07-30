Chiang Rai, Mukdahan brace for overflows from Mekong River





People living along the bank of the Mekong River in Chiang Rai province in the North and Mukdahan province in the Northeast have been told to take precautions against possible overflows of water from river.

In Chiang Rai, water in the Mekong River has kept rising. The water level in front of the Chiang Saen district office on Monday morning was 6.98 metres above the mean sea level, 68 centimetres higher than yesterday.

By Thai PBS

