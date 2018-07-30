Woman with mental illness killed by train in Bangkok





A woman with mental illness was hit and killed by a passenger train in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district late on Monday night, police said.

The Prachachuen police station was alerted to the accident at 11.40pm and sent police officers and Potektueng Foundation rescue workers to the scene, which was about 50 metres from Wat Samian Naree.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

