Bang Sue Central Station in Chatuchak
Bangkok

Woman with mental illness killed by train in Bangkok

By TN / July 30, 2018

A woman with mental illness was hit and killed by a passenger train in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district late on Monday night, police said.

The Prachachuen police station was alerted to the accident at 11.40pm and sent police officers and Potektueng Foundation rescue workers to the scene, which was about 50 metres from Wat Samian Naree.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

