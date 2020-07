BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) — The cabinet today resolved Thailand will host the premier motorcycle racing championship MotoGP for five more years from next year to 2025 to stimulate its tourism and economy.

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the resolution responded to the proposal from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

