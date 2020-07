The cabinet on Wednesday endorsed a bill permitting marriage registration of same-sex couples, along with legal amendments to ensure they have the same rights as different-sex couples.

The bill and the amendments will now be put to a vote in the House.

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

