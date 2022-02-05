Bang Kloi Protestors Return Home After Satisfactory Government Actions
BANGKOK (NNT) – Protestors from the People Movement for a Just Society (P-Move) and so-called Save Bang Kloi groups left the Government House after more than a week of protests, following sufficient responses from the government to their demands.
Demonstrators from the groups had vacated the protest area by Friday (4 Feb). They had 15 demands in total and were reportedly met with satisfactory responses from the administration.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand