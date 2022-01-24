‘P-move’ protesters resume march to demand civil, land rights

Protesters converged at the UNESCAP in Bangkok to demand climate justice. Photo: Shubert Ciencia. CC BY 2.0.









P-move demonstrators, who have been camping in front of the United Nations building on Ratchadamnoen Road for the past five days, resumed their protest march towards Government House this morning (Monday) to press their 15-point demand for civil and land rights.

Some of their demands include the ceasing of forced relocations of forest dwellers who settled there before the declaration of national parks or forest reserves, ensuring basic utilities for the public, upholding of the basic rights of ethnic minorities and solving land rights disputes such as the ethnic Karen rights to settlement in Kaeng Krachan national park.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World

