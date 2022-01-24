January 24, 2022

Legalisation of household cannabis, limited recreational use

15 mins ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Medical Marijuana. Photo: Circe Denyer.




The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafted a bill to legalise the household cultivation and consumption of cannabis and its recreational use in some locations.

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said on Monday that his administration had drafted the bill in line with the Public Health Ministry’s resolution to exclude cannabis from the narcotics list.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

