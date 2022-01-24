Legalisation of household cannabis, limited recreational use









The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafted a bill to legalise the household cultivation and consumption of cannabis and its recreational use in some locations.

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said on Monday that his administration had drafted the bill in line with the Public Health Ministry’s resolution to exclude cannabis from the narcotics list.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





