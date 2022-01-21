January 21, 2022

Thailand Removes Cannabis from Narcotics List

9 mins ago TN
Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant. Photo: Piqsels.




BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – The narcotics control committee of the Public Health Ministry resolved to remove cannabis from the ministry’s narcotics list and will seek approval from the Narcotics Control Board on Jan 25.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn, deputy permanent secretary for health, and Dr Withit Saritdeechaikul, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration, said the committee decided to exclude cannabis and hemp from the list of category 5 narcotic substances of the Public Health Ministry.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

