January 21, 2022

Hua Hin, Cha-am to be ‘Wellness Sandbox’

18 mins ago TN
Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi

Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi province. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.




The Tourism Authority’s proposal to promote Hua Hin and Cha-am as Thailand’s “Wellness Sandbox”, targeting health-conscious tourists, has received backing from the government’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the CESA, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Friday approved in principle the TAT’s proposed “Thailand Wellness Sandbox” promotion for Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am district of Phetchaburi.

Full article: Bangkok Post

MONGKOL BANGPRAPA
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Surat Thani Livestock and Soi Dog vets perform dogs health check

Soi Dog Foundation comes to the rescue of dying dogs in illegal Surat Thani shelter

6 days ago TN
Koh Chang island, Thailand

Mu Koh Chang national park closed to tourists until further notice

2 weeks ago TN
Royal Thai Navy frigate HMTS

Abandoned ship sinks while being towed ashore in the in Gulf of Thailand

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Parked Police Pickup

10 Chinese nationals captured at Bangkok condominium for allegedly operating illegal websites

2 mins ago TN
Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

Thailand Removes Cannabis from Narcotics List

10 mins ago TN
Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi

Hua Hin, Cha-am to be ‘Wellness Sandbox’

18 mins ago TN
School in Samut Prakan

Subsidence causes about 20 houses in Samut Prakan to collapse

31 mins ago TN
Seating arrangements and measures at Bangkok Hospital during COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 Alert Maintained, Endemic Nature Expected

43 mins ago TN