Hua Hin, Cha-am to be ‘Wellness Sandbox’









The Tourism Authority’s proposal to promote Hua Hin and Cha-am as Thailand’s “Wellness Sandbox”, targeting health-conscious tourists, has received backing from the government’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the CESA, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Friday approved in principle the TAT’s proposed “Thailand Wellness Sandbox” promotion for Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am district of Phetchaburi.

Full article: Bangkok Post

MONGKOL BANGPRAPA

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





