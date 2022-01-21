Hua Hin, Cha-am to be ‘Wellness Sandbox’
The Tourism Authority’s proposal to promote Hua Hin and Cha-am as Thailand’s “Wellness Sandbox”, targeting health-conscious tourists, has received backing from the government’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the CESA, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Friday approved in principle the TAT’s proposed “Thailand Wellness Sandbox” promotion for Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am district of Phetchaburi.
Full article: Bangkok Post
