Test & Go quarantine-free entry to resume February 1
Thailand will resume the ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals from Feb 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Thursday, in response to slowing coronavirus infections.
The scheme was suspended a month ago after only seven weeks due to the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant and uncertainty about vaccine effectiveness against it.
Full article: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
