January 20, 2022

Thailand’s civil aviation authority insists 5G does not interfere with aircraft signals

THAI Airways Airbus A380-800 aircraft

THAI Airways Airbus A380-800 aircraft taking off. Photo: Youtube.




The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has explained that 5G emissions do not affect aviation and confirmed that the signals are on a different wavelength. The CAAT also pointed out that they have been monitoring the issue closely since last year.

The CAAT’s clarification issued today (Thursday) came after airlines in the US issued warnings about the activation of 5G signals, in the C-Band band used by US telecom operators, because it may affect the safety of aircraft, especially while landing, causing concern globally.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

