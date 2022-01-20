State of Emergency Extended, Orange Zones Cut to 44
BANGKOK, Jan 20 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration agreed with the extension of the state of emergency for two months and reduced the number of COVID-19 control provinces to 44 from Jan 24 onwards.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the state of emergency would be extended for the 16th time to remain valid from Feb 1 to March 31 to control COVID-19.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
