January 20, 2022

State of Emergency Extended, Orange Zones Cut to 44

1 hour ago TN
Samut Sakhon migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Samut Sakhon migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 20 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration agreed with the extension of the state of emergency for two months and reduced the number of COVID-19 control provinces to 44 from Jan 24 onwards.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the state of emergency would be extended for the 16th time to remain valid from Feb 1 to March 31 to control COVID-19.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Test & Go quarantine-free entry to resume February 1

34 mins ago TN
THAI Airways Airbus A380-800 aircraft

Thailand’s civil aviation authority insists 5G does not interfere with aircraft signals

47 mins ago TN
Legal marijuana grow in Colorado

Anutin looks to delist Cannabis

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Test & Go quarantine-free entry to resume February 1

34 mins ago TN
THAI Airways Airbus A380-800 aircraft

Thailand’s civil aviation authority insists 5G does not interfere with aircraft signals

47 mins ago TN
Samut Sakhon migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

State of Emergency Extended, Orange Zones Cut to 44

1 hour ago TN
Legal marijuana grow in Colorado

Anutin looks to delist Cannabis

1 day ago TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra showing Thai rice bags

Ex-Thai Thaksin claims major pork merchants are hoarding frozen meat

1 day ago TN