BANGKOK, Sept 27 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the state of emergency until Nov 30, maintained curfew for 15 more days and allowed music performances at restaurants from Oct 1 onwards.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said CCSA approved the relaxation of its COVID-19 disease control measures which would take effect on Oct 1.

TNA