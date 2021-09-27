  • September 27, 2021
Quarantine for fully vaccinated to be reduced to 7 days from Oct, 10 provinces to reopen on Nov 1

Quarantine for fully vaccinated to be reduced to 7 days from Oct, 10 provinces to reopen on Nov 1

Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Thailand. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided on Monday (September 27th) to extend the nationwide State of Emergency to the end of November, but ease some of the partial lockdown measures effective October 1st, including shortening the quarantine period for those fully vaccinated to 7 days, and shortening the night-time curfew in the “dark red” provinces to 10pm – 4am for at least 15 days.

The curfew will be shortened by one hour, from currently 9pm – 4am. The CCSA also agreed to reduce the quarantine period for vaccinated travellers to 7 days, instead of 14. Those who do not have documents proving their vaccination will, however, have to go through 10-14 days of quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



