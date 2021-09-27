39 people arrested in Rayong for holding a party, drugs found









A group of 39 Thai teenagers were arrested at a pool villa in Rayong province this afternoon, September 26th, after reportedly gathering and taking illegal drugs to celebrate being released from a Covid-19 quarantine.

Officials from the Klaeng Police Station arrived at the two-story villa located in the middle of a durian plantation in the Klaeng district after being alerted of alleged drug abuse among youngsters from an anonymous tip. The group was seen dancing in the house with loud music playing when the police approached the scene.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News





