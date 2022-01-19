January 19, 2022

Anutin looks to delist Cannabis

4 mins ago TN
Legal marijuana grow in Colorado

Legal marijuana grow in Colorado, USA. Photo: Brett Levin / flickr.




The Public Health Ministry will on Wednesday propose to totally delist cannabis from the narcotics list, paving the way for households to grow the plant legally.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry is taking another crucial step in decriminalising the plant now that a sub-committee on narcotic substances has revised the narcotics list on which cannabis no longer appears as a Category 5 narcotic substance.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

