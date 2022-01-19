Ex-Thai Thaksin claims major pork merchants are hoarding frozen meat









Exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has claimed that there are 4 or 5 major pork merchants who have cold storage facilities in Thailand, each with the capacity to store up to 400,000 kgs of frozen pork for up to six months, and that they have been hoarding pork for profiteering purposes.

During his talk in the “Care Talk x CareClubHouse” chat room on Tuesday, Thaksin, alias Tony Woodsome, said that, as there is insufficient pork to meet domestic demand due to the death of many breeder pigs from diseases, there are two things that Thailand or the Thai government can do. In the short term, allow the import of live pigs from abroad and, as a long-term solution, accelerate the number of breeders. Small and medium sized pig farmers should be compensated for the loss of their pigs due to disease.

By Thai PBS World

