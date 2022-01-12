African Swine Fever Found in 1 Sample

The U.S. Army in conjunction with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Disease, the National Institutes of Health, Sanofi Pasteur and Global Solutions for Infectious Diseases have uncovered successful results for an AIDS vaccination. Photo: USAMC-AFRIMS / United States Army.









BANGKOK, Jan 11 (TNA) – The Department of Livestock Development has detected the African swine fever (ASF) in a sample collected from a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province and is looking for the source of the disease.

Sorawit Thaneeto, director-general of the department, said that it collected 309 samples of pig blood and surface swabs at farms and slaughterhouses in Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom over the past weekend for tests for ASF.

TNA

TNA

