Dozens of COVID-infected children under care of Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health









Thailand’s Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health has accepted 59 young children infected with COVID-19 for medical treatment and care since the outbreak of the Omicron variant, according to Director-General of the Medical Services Department Dr. Somsak Akksilp.

46 of the children have been placed in home or community facilities, under the care of the institute, because they exhibited mild or no symptoms, he said, as he offered an assurance that all the children are being cared for properly.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

