Bangkok cyanide importer to be searched in serial murder investigation









Police have sought a warrant to search a company in Bangkok, believed to be the source of the cyanide used by serial murder suspect “Srarat”, in the alleged poisoning of at least 14 people, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said today (Tuesday).

The deputy national police chief, who chaired a meeting with officers investigating the case, said that they will coordinate with the Industrial Works Department and the Office of the Thai Food and Drug Administration to check records of the import, distribution and inventories of cyanide at the company, located in the Lat Krabang area, to find out if any of its stock ended up in the possession of the suspect.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

