More reports of mysterious deaths from possible cyanide poisoning

TN April 29, 2023 0
Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.




More witnesses have come forward to report sudden deaths of their loved ones, believed to be from cyanide poisoning, after their encounters or contact with a female identified only as “Srarat”, aka “Am”, the sole suspect in a series of fatal poisonings.

Additional charges to be filed against poisoning suspect

According to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), 13 people in seven provinces who had connections to Srarat, might have died from cyanide poisoning. One as survived the attempt. Six of the deceased were in Nakhon Pathom, two in Ratchaburi and one each in Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Udon Thani, Samut Sakhon and Mukdahan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

