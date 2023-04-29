Gunfight leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded after wedding party in Surat Thani

TN April 29, 2023 0
Marriage reception desk in Thailand

Marriage reception desk in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




SURAT THANI: Two men – an amulet expert and a pub owner – were killed and two women wounded in a gunfight at a car park of a hotel in Muang district after attending a wedding party on Friday night.

Four dead in Surat Thani shooting

The fatal shooting occurred in the car park of Bunjongburi Hotel on Liang Muang Road in tambon Makham Tia, said a police officer at 191 radio centre of Muang police station. The incident was reported around 8.25pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



