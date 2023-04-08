Four dead in Surat Thani shooting

April 8, 2023 TN
Makham Tia in Surat Thani District

Aerial view of Makham Tia in Surat Thani District. Photo: Mozhar.




At least four people were killed in a shooting in Surat Thani on Saturday, police said, with local media reporting that officers were still searching for the suspect.

The attack started at about 5pm in Khiri Rat Nikhom district of the southern province, according to local reports.

