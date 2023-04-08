Four dead in Surat Thani shooting









At least four people were killed in a shooting in Surat Thani on Saturday, police said, with local media reporting that officers were still searching for the suspect.

The attack started at about 5pm in Khiri Rat Nikhom district of the southern province, according to local reports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





