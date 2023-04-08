Passenger from Brazil Arrested With 4.8 Kilograms of Cocaine at Suvarnabhumi Airport

April 8, 2023 TN
Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS). Photo: Mattes.




Thai Customs told TPN media on Friday (April 7th) that on Thursday (April 6th) AITF (AIRPORT INTERDICTION TASK FORCE) officers X-rayed a targeted luggage in which they found 4.8 kilograms of cocaine worth more than 14.4 million baht.

2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht

They arrested a male foreign passenger from Sao Paulo in Brazil. The suspect, whose name was not given to the media by officers, was taken to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. The suspect was targeted by the AITF for acting suspiciously, said officers.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

