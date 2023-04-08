Passenger from Brazil Arrested With 4.8 Kilograms of Cocaine at Suvarnabhumi Airport









Thai Customs told TPN media on Friday (April 7th) that on Thursday (April 6th) AITF (AIRPORT INTERDICTION TASK FORCE) officers X-rayed a targeted luggage in which they found 4.8 kilograms of cocaine worth more than 14.4 million baht.

They arrested a male foreign passenger from Sao Paulo in Brazil. The suspect, whose name was not given to the media by officers, was taken to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. The suspect was targeted by the AITF for acting suspiciously, said officers.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

