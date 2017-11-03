Min of Tourism to focus on unique Thai identity in 2018 campaign

BANGKOK, 2nd November 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will focus on promoting the Thai identity in its 2018 tourism campaign and has launched the “Amazing Thailand Tourism 2018 Take-Off” campaign through VietJet Air’s fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul disclosed that from now until the end of 2018, the ministry will focus on enhancing Thailand’s existing attractions, given that up to 70 percent of tourists to the country are recurring visitors. It will also focus on income distribution to minor cities and communities by promoting the uniqueness of local attractions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand