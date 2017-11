BANGKOK, 3rd November 2017 (NNT)-The 1663 Hotline has disclosed that teen pregnancies are now on the rise, while also urging the Ministry of Education to change its approach to dealing with the issue.

According to the 1663 Hotline operation, out of 10,870 people calling the center regarding unwanted pregnancies so far this year, 17.4% of them were females under 20 years of age.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand