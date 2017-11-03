Next iPhone camera may carry over iPhone X plastic lens design

PanARMENIAN.Net – Despite analyst guesses to the contrary, Apple will likely retain the all-plastic lens stack implemented in iPhone X as a basis for its 2018 iPhone product line, AppleInsider cited well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as saying.

In a note to investors on Thursday, November 2, Kuo said he disagrees with market speculation that Apple plans to integrate a 7P (seven-lens plastic lens array) or a 2G3P (two glass, three plastic lens) hybrid design into iPhone’s rear-facing camera module in 2018.

Currently, iPhone X, the company’s most advanced camera platform, relies on a 6P lens design.

“With its rear camera specs, iPhone X has managed to strike a phenomenal balance between picture quality and form factor design, in our opinion, given how far we’ve come today technologically,” Kuo writes. “Switching from a 6P lens to a 7P lens or a 2G3P hybrid lens, with camera module design largely similar to iPhone X’s, would make for only limited improvements in aperture performance, we believe.”

