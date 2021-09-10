  • September 10, 2021
Hoteliers in Pattaya call for assistance, say foreign buyers sniffing around

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.



CHON BURI: Hoteliers in Pattaya have warned that if they do not get assistance with outstanding loans many could end up in the hands of foreign investors.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the hotel association of the eastern region, said on Friday that hundreds of hotel operators in Pattaya and in the East in general were in dire financial straits after nearly two years of Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



