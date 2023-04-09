Internet Services to Expand to Communities Nationwide

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government plans to expand internet coverage to 24,654 communities throughout the nation, focusing on local communities, schools and hospitals within a three-year timeframe.

Most Thais use internet to find medical advice, medical services

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a meeting of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) via VTC on Saturday (8 Apr). That meeting provided updates on the status of the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund, as well as the operation of the fund’s committees and working groups. Other topics covered at the meeting included discussions on risk and information management, as well as the human resources management system.

