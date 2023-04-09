Internet Services to Expand to Communities Nationwide









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government plans to expand internet coverage to 24,654 communities throughout the nation, focusing on local communities, schools and hospitals within a three-year timeframe.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a meeting of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) via VTC on Saturday (8 Apr). That meeting provided updates on the status of the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund, as well as the operation of the fund’s committees and working groups. Other topics covered at the meeting included discussions on risk and information management, as well as the human resources management system.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

