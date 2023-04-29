88-Year-Old German Man Falls to Death from Parking Building at Pattaya Mall
The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at a department store on Central Pattaya Road in Nongprue on Friday afternoon around 4:30 P.M (April 28th).
Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the four storey building to find the body of an 88-year-old male German lying on the ground. (The Pattaya News is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification).
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
