88-Year-Old German Man Falls to Death from Parking Building at Pattaya Mall

TN April 29, 2023 0
Central Pattaya during daylight hours

General view of Central Pattaya in the daytime. Photo: FritzDaCat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at a department store on Central Pattaya Road in Nongprue on Friday afternoon around 4:30 P.M (April 28th).

Police Crackdown On Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the four storey building to find the body of an 88-year-old male German lying on the ground. (The Pattaya News is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



