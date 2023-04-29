Robot Building in Bangkok

TN April 29, 2023 0

The building was designed by Thai architect Sumet Jumsai and was inspired by his son’s toy.

The Robot Building (UOB Bank) in Bangkok.

The Robot Building (UOB Bank) in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit.




Every building has a certain characteristic that sets it apart from other buildings, and the Robot Building, is one of the most unique. The Robot Building, is located in the Sathorn business district of Bangkok, Thailand, and houses the headquarters of the United Overseas Bank in Bangkok.

This unusual building was designed by the Thai architect Sumet Jumsai na Ayudhya for the Bank of Asia to reflect the computerisation of banking; its architecture is a reaction against neoclassical architecture and post-modern high-tech architecture. He was inspired to create it by his son’s robot toy. The building was completed in 1986 and is an example of modern Bangkok architecture. Sumet Jumsai, was appointed National Artist of Thailand in 1998.

Elephant Building (Chang Building), Bangkok

Features of this building include successively recessed walls, antennae, and eyes, details that contribute to its robot-like appearance and practical function. Completed in 1986, it is one of the last examples of modern architecture in Bangkok.

The Robot Building in Bangkok.
The Robot Building in Bangkok. Photo: Oran Viriyincy.

The Robot Building had a cost of US$ 10 million and has twenty floors and a floor area of 23,506 m². The two antennas on the roof of the building are used for telecommunications and as lightning rods.

In addition, the eyes of the Robot Building are made of reflective glass and the eyelids are made of metal louvres, giving it a more “real” appearance.

The Robot Building was chosen by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles as one of the fifty most influential buildings of the century.

Address: 191, Sathon Tai Rd, Yannawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tourists and residents celebrate Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year by splashing water to each others in Phuket.

Thais Celebrate Songkran, The Thai New Year

TN April 13, 2023 0
Thai food dish in a Thai restaurant

The cuisine of Thailand

TN April 7, 2023 0
A beach in Koh Kradan island, Trang.

Koh Kradan, a diving paradise in Trang

TN April 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Robot Building, UOB Bank, in Bangkok in 2021.

Heritage Building in Danger! Save Bangkok’s Robot Building

TN April 29, 2023 0
Posters for Thai 2020 provincial elections in Surat Thani.

Alcohol Sales Prohibited During Early Voting and Election Days

TN April 29, 2023 0
Crime Suppression Division police patch

More reports of mysterious deaths from possible cyanide poisoning

TN April 29, 2023 0
Marriage reception desk in Thailand

Gunfight leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded after wedding party in Surat Thani

TN April 29, 2023 0
Central Pattaya during daylight hours

88-Year-Old German Man Falls to Death from Parking Building at Pattaya Mall

TN April 29, 2023 0