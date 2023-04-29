Robot Building in Bangkok

The building was designed by Thai architect Sumet Jumsai and was inspired by his son’s toy.









Every building has a certain characteristic that sets it apart from other buildings, and the Robot Building, is one of the most unique. The Robot Building, is located in the Sathorn business district of Bangkok, Thailand, and houses the headquarters of the United Overseas Bank in Bangkok.

This unusual building was designed by the Thai architect Sumet Jumsai na Ayudhya for the Bank of Asia to reflect the computerisation of banking; its architecture is a reaction against neoclassical architecture and post-modern high-tech architecture. He was inspired to create it by his son’s robot toy. The building was completed in 1986 and is an example of modern Bangkok architecture. Sumet Jumsai, was appointed National Artist of Thailand in 1998.

Elephant Building (Chang Building), Bangkok

Features of this building include successively recessed walls, antennae, and eyes, details that contribute to its robot-like appearance and practical function. Completed in 1986, it is one of the last examples of modern architecture in Bangkok.

The Robot Building had a cost of US$ 10 million and has twenty floors and a floor area of 23,506 m². The two antennas on the roof of the building are used for telecommunications and as lightning rods.

In addition, the eyes of the Robot Building are made of reflective glass and the eyelids are made of metal louvres, giving it a more “real” appearance.

The Robot Building was chosen by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles as one of the fifty most influential buildings of the century.

Address: 191, Sathon Tai Rd, Yannawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





