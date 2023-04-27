Woman Arrested for Stealing From Foreign Tourists at Don Mueang Airport

April 27, 2023
Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2

Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2 Departure area. Photo: Terence Ong.




The Tourist Police told TPN media on Wednesday (April 26th) that they have arrested Ms. Phonthip Kantarak, 53, at a restaurant in Siam Square, Pathumwan. Seized from her was a bag with Philippine cash worth about 14,200 baht.

Don Mueang Airport expansion ready to begin

The arrest came after on April 9th, 2023, a Chinese tourist filed a report to the Don Mueang Police. She told police that her brand name bag which was in her luggage was stolen. Inside her bag was cash and items worth almost 100,000 baht, according to the unidentified woman.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational







