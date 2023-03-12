Police Crackdown On Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

March 12, 2023 TN
Parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand

Row of parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.




Police cracked down on motorbike racers in the Pattaya area last night and pledged to resolve growing issues with racing in the area.

A team of police led by the Chonburi Police Provincial Deputy Commander Colonel Patikorn Sornchai and the Pattaya City Police set up a checkpoint near the intersection of the Jomtien Second Road and Sukhumvit Road in Nongprue last night (March 11th).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



