Police Crackdown On Motorbike Racers in Pattaya









Police cracked down on motorbike racers in the Pattaya area last night and pledged to resolve growing issues with racing in the area.

A team of police led by the Chonburi Police Provincial Deputy Commander Colonel Patikorn Sornchai and the Pattaya City Police set up a checkpoint near the intersection of the Jomtien Second Road and Sukhumvit Road in Nongprue last night (March 11th).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

