Thai activists end hunger strike after 52 days









Two young activists announced on Saturday that they were ending their hunger strike after 52 days in order to receive treatment to save their lives so that they could continue their fight on behalf of political prisoners and judicial reform.

Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong are now under the close medical care of doctors at Thammasat University Hospital, said a statement released on their behalf.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

