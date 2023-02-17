Two Foreigners and Three Thais Arrested in Patong, Phuket After Fighting Following Motorbike Racing Dispute

February 17, 2023 TN
Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road and nightlife of Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they checked CCTV footage and tracked down five people involved in the incident who were two Swedish nationals and three Thais.

One of them is a taxi motorbike rider. He admitted that he was involved in the fighting after they warned a group of foreign motorbike racers that they are not allowed to ride on Bangla Road except with permission by law enforcement officers. The foreign motorbike riders were disappointed and angry before they verbally insulted the Thai men with abrasive language which led to a physical conflict.

