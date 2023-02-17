Two Foreigners and Three Thais Arrested in Patong, Phuket After Fighting Following Motorbike Racing Dispute









The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they checked CCTV footage and tracked down five people involved in the incident who were two Swedish nationals and three Thais.

One of them is a taxi motorbike rider. He admitted that he was involved in the fighting after they warned a group of foreign motorbike racers that they are not allowed to ride on Bangla Road except with permission by law enforcement officers. The foreign motorbike riders were disappointed and angry before they verbally insulted the Thai men with abrasive language which led to a physical conflict.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





